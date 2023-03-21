SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakotans will be getting a tax break.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday she signed House Bill 1137, which cuts the overall sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2% for the next four years. Last week, Noem said anyone who called the bill a tax cut was “lying.” In her news release Tuesday, Noem said South Dakotans will receive a “tax holiday.”

Noem’s office has summarized the tax cut as saving 30 cents on every $100 spent and House Republicans describe it as keeping South Dakota a broad sales tax state with low rates.

“The people of South Dakota deserve relief from burdensome regulations and inflation inflicted by the federal government,” Noem wrote in a letter to the South Dakota Legislature. “While our state enjoys the strongest economy in the nation, the lowest unemployment, and unprecedented economic growth, we also recognize that these blessings are a result of embracing liberty and personal responsibility.”

Noem again called for “permanent tax relief” and said the bill is “not ideal or the best way to help the people of South Dakota.” You can view Noem’s letter attached below.

Noem’s letter said lawmakers made it clear “they wish to raise taxes again in the near future, and the method through which they have written this legislation allows them to do so without ever having to take another vote.”

HB-1137 passed the House 70-0 and the Senate 31-2. Three lawmakers told KELOLAND News last week there’s been no second-guessing the changes to the sales tax rate and four-year expiration date.

HB-1137 calls for shaving the sales-tax rate to 4.2% through June 30, 2027. That would save taxpayers approximately $104 million in the next year. It also permanently repeals a 2016 clause that called for the 4.5% rate to gradually go down as more tax revenue came in from remote sellers but was never used.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr has pushed for a tax cut for several years. He was the prime sponsor of this year’s legislation, HB1137. He originally wanted to reduce the rate to 4% but compromised at 4.2%.

University of South Dakota professor Ed Gerrish told KELOLAND News most economic data shows cutting the sales tax overall benefits taxpayers and businesses at a 50-50 split.

“Businesses in South Dakota, many of them are small businesses, so that’s also South Dakotans who are benefiting from the taxes,” Gerrish said. “I’m sure corporations will collect some of that money. But the question is: What do they do with that extra savings? Does it go back? Does it go to employee compensation? Does it go to investors or go to CEOs? We just don’t really know where that money will end up going.”

Gerrish said the benefits of a broad tax base with low rates is compliance with paying taxes.

“By making it a broad base, low-rate tax, it reduces any incentive to actually evade taxes,” Gerrish said. “People pay their taxes and then we end up getting high levels of collections.” In Fiscal Year 2022, South Dakota saw 12.2% growth in sales and use tax collection and in FY2023, sales and use tax was up 11.7%.

Noem has signed 171 bills and issued four vetoes in this legislative session.

Veto Day is set for Monday, March 27.