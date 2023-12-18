SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As parents across the state continue to deal with issues of affordable child care, Gov. Kristi Noem told a Watertown radio station last week not to expect much help from the state government.

The Republican governor told Go Watertown on Dec. 13 she is not willing to let the state directly subsidize child care for families.

“I just don’t think it’s the government’s job to pay or to raise people’s children for them,” Noem said during a half-hour interview.

Noem said some Democratic state lawmakers have called for more state government aid for child care when both parents are working.

“I still believe parents are parents,” Noem told the Watertown radio station. “Their responsibility is their children and we’ll do all we can to make sure there’s resources in their communities to utilize, but I don’t believe it’s the role of the government to assume all financial responsibility for raising these children.”

Noem’s comments came before Apple Tree announced it was closing four child care centers in Sioux Falls that provided child care for hundreds of parents. Apple Tree West has announced it will remain open with a new Sioux Falls businessman Pete Nelson taking over financial responsibility.

Parents told KELOLAND News the child care provider closing brought sleepless nights and created “heartbreaking” decisions. Other child care providers told KELOLAND News they’ve been busy meeting with parents looking for options.

The Apple Tree closures came a month after another child care provider – Good Shepherd Early Childhood – closed in Sioux Falls. With those closures, the number of licensed child care spots in Sioux Falls has dropped to under 12,000.

A 97-page child care report compiled by the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative said a family living in Sioux Falls with one child would need to make $163,429 to “afford child care at the current tuition rates.” The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says “affordable child care” should cost no more than 7% of the household income to be considered “affordable.”

South Dakota is one of a handful of states that does not have any state funding toward early childhood education or child care funding.

Noem said the one line in the sand she’s drawn is not allowing parents to drop kids off for child care for free. She added South Dakota has one of the highest rates of working women in the nation and noted a big key is helping parents earn higher wages to afford child care.

“By getting people more money in their pockets, they have more flexibility and more options to care for their kids,” Noem said.

Noem said there’s been tens of millions of dollars already given to child care providers and people looking to start day cares or expand day care centers. South Dakota received $100 million for child care for registered and licensed child care providers from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Good Shepherd, which closed last month, received $360,000 in American Rescue Plan Act child care stabilization grant money, according to the DSS. Apple Tree Children’s Centers received more than $900,000 in ARPA grant aid.

In 2022, child care advocates said the $100 million in federal aid would not fix the child care issues of low pay for staff and high rates for parents. Child care advocates have called for

Currently, the Sioux Falls Health Department only oversees in-home child care registrations and inspections within city limits, while the South Dakota Department of Social Services oversees child care financial assistance as well as state registered, state licensed and unregulated child care providers.

The number of total child care providers in South Dakota is unknown, because there’s no data tracking unregulated family day cares. Last year, DSS started allowing unregulated child care providers to list as an option on the state’s child care provider database.

Noem also highlighted how the state has helped streamline background checks for employees and worked with providers to update facilities.

“The state government has spent over $40 million giving grants to communities and day cares to help them meet the needs,” Noem said.