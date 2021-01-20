Gov. Noem attends inauguration, congratulates President Biden

UPDATED 12:25 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on social media after attending the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Gov. Noem tweeted “Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your inauguration today” along with a picture of President Biden.

Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your inauguration today…thankful for my @SitkaGear gloves! Brrr…cold and it snowed! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t0wFmVqaCA — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 20, 2021

9:52 a.m.

Gov. Kristi Noem will be in the crowd at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

On Tuesday, the Republican governor posted a photo visiting South Dakota National Guard troops who were assisting with security ahead of the event.

On Wednesday, Gov. Noem spokesman Ian Fury confirmed to KELOLAND News Gov. Noem was attending the inauguration. The swearing in of President-elect Biden will take place at 11 a.m. CT.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office Wednesday for the 59th presidential inauguration in U.S. history. You can watch live on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com.

Noem has been one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters. She made trips to at least seven different states in October campaigning for Trump. Last week, Travis Dovre, Fiscal Officer for the governor’s office, told a Joint Committee hearing on Appropriations South Dakota has not had a governor travel in and out of the state so much.

During her budget address in December, Noem first spoke about the future Biden presidency. She said she “expects the road could be a little bit rough under the Biden administration with some of the policies that they’ve embraced.”

Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic tweeted a photo of Gov. Noem outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning.