SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After a news conference on combating the shortage of prescription drugs, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem discussed CO2 pipelines, the rollout of Medicaid expansion, eminent domain, her search for a new chief of staff and the Republican field for a 2024 Presidential candidate.

It was Noem’s first news conference with South Dakota journalists since the kickoff of National Travel and Tourism week in May. You can watch the nearly six-minute question and answer session in the video above.

CO2 pipelines and her role

Noem was asked about CO2 pipelines a number of times, including why she won’t call a special session regarding the issue after landowners and some state lawmakers held a rally at the South Dakota Capitol last week.

Noem said she has no role in the pipeline issue right now and state lawmakers don’t have consensus to pass any laws to change the current process.

“Once they go into session, they have to act,” Noem said. “What their leadership has told me is they don’t have consensus. They don’t have the ability to pass a bill right now if they were to go into special session. So me forcing them to do so would be fruitless.”

Noem said she’ll continue to fight for landowners and explore legal options but until state law or the state constitution is changed, she’s going to follow the laws in place.

When asked about the Farmers Union calling for a moratorium, Noem said the Farmers Union is “more of a political organization than anything else.”

“There’s a lot of people who are alarmed by what they’ve seen. As far as the survey crews. I’ve been alarmed by some of the actions that I’ve seen,” Noem said. “But I also recognize that we have state laws and we have a process. The PUC will have the next hearing to where permits will be granted. That will be the next step in this process. If landowners and Farmers Union are concerned that’s where they should be.”

Noem said she’s reached out to Summit Carbon Solutions, which conducted a survey on Jared Bossly’s farm in Brown County on June 20 that created more controversy with the ongoing project.

“I’ve asked the company to check to make sure that they are out there following the law as well and that they are following the processes in South Dakota requires and to be transparent about what all occurred in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. “There’s a lot of people participating in the project and there’s also people that deserve to be heard about the concern that they have with these survey crews.”

When asked about Summit Carbon Solutions contributions to Noem’s inauguration events on January 7, Noem said she had not been given a campaign contribution from Summit Carbon Solutions.

“I don’t run the inauguration, the city of Pierre does,” Noem said. “I have nothing to do with the inauguration, the city of Pierre has their own committee and they run the inauguration and they’re the ones who secured the donation from Summit Carbon.”

When asked about an assault on eminent domain regarding other future pipelines not involving CO2, Noem said she’s not concerned.

“We do have a constitution and state law that is guiding this process right now. If it needs to be changed, whether it is to protect eminent domain or protect private property owners that’s something that the legislature has to have a role at,” Noem said. “Right now. They’ve washed their hands of it. They’ve been standing up trying to make me the person, where I have no constitutional role. The legislature has the ability to go in and to offer a solution. If they truly want to call themselves into session, build consensus, get agreement and pass a bill.”

Medicaid expansion has more than 1,800 new enrollees

Medicaid expansion officially started in South Dakota in July and Noem said as of last week, there had been about 1,800 new people who signed up for Medicaid.

“We’ve been under way, enrolling a lot of people into Medicaid now that it has expanded to a new population,” Noem said. “We’ve had a couple of 1,000 people that have already gone through that process. It’s gone very smoothly and I’d encourage people to continue to reach out and see if they now are qualified under the coverage that has been raised for that income level.”

Noem said the state was “well prepared and it’s gone pretty well without a hitch.”

No ‘rush’ for new chief of staff

Noem has been running her office without a chief of staff since June when Mark Miller announced he was returning to Florida.

“We’re not in a rush I guess,” Noem said. “We’ve got a great team and I think that we are functioning very, very well. … Honestly, I’m not going to be in a rush. You might have to wait a few months.”

Miller was the fifth person to resign as chief of staff in the four-plus years that Noem has been governor.

2024 will be ‘crazy presidential campaign’

When asked about the Republican presidential nomination, Noem said she believes it will be a “crazy presidential campaign.”

“We have a situation where people that are running may not even be in the race yet,” Noem said. “Right now in the Republican primary, I don’t see a pathway for anybody to win with President Trump in the race. Circumstances can change, but we’ll have to wait a period of time to see.”

Equal pay for women

Noem was also asked about equal pay for women in South Dakota and she said she’s always looking for opportunities for women to continue to equalize the pay gap.

“I would also say that in that analysis that we always do when we’re looking at it, is to make sure that we’re referencing job professions, the different choices that people make, where they choose to serve,” Noem said. “And to make sure that we create equal opportunity for every single individual.”