SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson will move to the November general election, as the Associated Press has called the race.

Johnson faced Republican challenger state Rep. Taffy Howard.

As of 9:46 p.m. Johnson led with 61% of the reported votes while Howard had 39%.

The South Dakota Democratic Party is not fielding a candidate for the U.S. House race.

Collin Duprel is the Libertarian candidate, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State website.

Johnson is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 with 202,695 votes, nearly double received by Democrat challenger Tim Bjorkman with 121,033.

In 2020, Johnson received 71,496 votes to 21,770 for Republican challenger Liz Marty.

Johnson faced two Republican candidates in the 2018 Republican primary. Johnson received 47,120 followed by Shantel Krebs with 29,551 and Neal Tapio with 24,040.

The primary race has some characteristics more of a general election or national race in which some of the PAC-funded advertising against each candidate called them liberals. Howard also referred to Johnson as a lawmaker who votes with Nancy Pelosi and Democrats on red flag gun laws, border control and another issue.

Johnson referred to the PAC-funded advertising against him during his victory speech on Tuesday night.

Supporters responded to those ads by encouraging him and donating to his campaign, Johnson said.

Also, his campaign team ramped up its performance in the past three weeks which made the PACs no match for the “execution of the South Dakota ground game.”

Johnson said there are serious issues ahead for the federal government including inflation, the problems at the southern border and energy production.

But, “these problems are solvable,” he said.

In an interview for Inside KELOLAND, Johnson said: “We have serious energy problems, serious work force problems, serious border problems.”

One priority Johnson cited in his Inside KELOLAND interview for border problems is: “First thing we’ve got to do is secure the border. Once we’ve stabilized the border, we need to acknowledge that it is too easy to get here illegally and, frankly, too hard to get here legally.”

Duprel has posted on the Libertarian Party of South Dakota website where he said he wanted to “turn the tide” on the federal debt. He also wants the federal government out of the doctor’s office, private business ventures and bedroom, according to his website post. “I’m your candidate for individual liberty. I’m your candidate for equality regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and creed,” Duprel said on the website.