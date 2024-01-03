SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican leaders in the House and Senate don’t see lawmakers spending too much time on the topic of child care during this year’s upcoming legislative session.

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree told KELOLAND News the key players with child care issues are parents and private employers, not the government.

“Those two pieces are going to be essential to solving this,” the Senate Majority Leader said Wednesday. “I predict that the discussions this year are: we’re going to look very closely if there’s any undue regulations that need to be addressed. I think we also really want to wrap our arms around the data behind this.”

Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, the House Majority Leader, told KELOLAND News there’s been plenty of studies on the child care crisis and he believes it’s a problem best addressed by parents.

“I looked around at other states, states in particular who have offered subsidies that cost a tremendous amount of money, and you know what, you don’t solve the problem,” Mortenson said. “They make day care more expensive, they don’t create more spaces. They might make you feel better and cost a lot of money, but they just don’t work.”

The comments from the Republican caucus leaders ahead of the 99th legislative session, follow Gov. Kristi Noem’s lead when she told a Watertown radio station she doesn’t “think it’s the government’s job to pay or to raise people’s children for them.”

Discussions around state aid in child care have increased since Sioux Falls-based child care provider Apple Tree announced it would close three of its centers. Apple Tree Executive Director Randy Stewart told KELOLAND News the business model for child care does not make money, especially with staffing shortages. Stewart said he didn’t believe enough public officials at the state level understand the child care crisis.

South Dakota is one of a handful of states that does not have any state funding toward early childhood education or child care funding.

Child care advocate and Early Learner South Dakota executive director Kayla Klein told KELOLAND News she believes there’ll continue to be child care centers that close before the issue starts to get any better in the state. She said she believes there may be some possible law changes that could help address the issue.

Mortenson said previous state government investment into training and expanding capacity has had mixed results. He said he has a child that attends an in-home day care in his community in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area.

“I would also tell you that outside of Sioux Falls, most people use in-home day cares,” Mortenson said. “The model isn’t quite like it is in big cities. Looking for a silver bullet in this area, I think is a fool’s errand.”

Mortenson child care costs are from birth until around 5 years old. He said he’d personally be open to talking about more access to pre-kindergarten for kids who can’t afford it.

“I think that’s probably the extent you’d see me go in the child care world,” Mortenson said. “It’s a problem that is pervasive across the country and has been present for decades and decades. While it might feel good to throw a bunch of money at it, I don’t think it’s going to solve the problem.”

Crabtree pointed to a state budget that will continue to get tighter across the state. He said state lawmakers are always open for innovative solutions, but right now there isn’t one good enough for the state to make a big impact on child care.

“At some point, it becomes tight enough where there’s not enough things to go around for everybody,” Crabtree said, again pointing to parents and private employers finding solutions.

Democratic state lawmakers have expressed support for government support into the issue of child care. Minority Leader and Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba has repeatedly called for state subsidizes to make child care more affordable for families. He’s also advocated for an early education council at the state government level.

Possible legislative action

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no drafted bills dealing with the topic of child care currently listed on the South Dakota Legislature website.

Republican Sen. Tim Reed, a Brookings lawmaker and economic development director, told KELOLAND News he expects lawmakers to discuss improving the state’s current subsidy rates for child care by true cost instead of market rate.

Reed said only 7% of the families eligible for subsidized child care assistance in South Dakota are using the payments.

Reed also pointed to businesses taking a bigger role in finding solutions for child care.

The impact child care has on South Dakota’s workforce is what got the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce invested into the issue of child care, chamber president and chief lobbyist David Owen said.

Owen said wage inflation has really hampered the child care industry in South Dakota after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said businesses are already responding to the issue of child care by providing employees a child care option or providing child care stipends like health insurance benefits.

Owen said the state government currently reimburses child care providers on an hourly basis instead of a weekly basis. Owen said child care providers commonly receive weekly pay from parents that pay for child care and the state should match that method. He also said he’s heard from many skeptics on child care about parents just looking for everybody to pay for their child care.

“That’s not the case,” Owen said, adding current money for child care in the state budget is lacking but could be built up over years. “The economics (of child care) has always been challenging. Predominantly, I don’t think we can long-term serve the interests of our workforce if we can’t look at policies and if we can’t look at people on the margin.”

Klein encouraged people impacted by child care challenges to visit the Early Learner South Dakota website and submit personal stories on how child care facility closures have impacted them.