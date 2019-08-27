Google Street View in town. Here’s what you need to know

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of our viewers have spotted a Google Street View car driving around Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News talked to Google about how it works.

The company says there isn’t a set schedule for how often they come to a particular city.

You can see where they have scanned on a map from Google.

This week a car was spotted on Phillips Ave. in Sioux Falls. We looked at when they last were down the street. It was back in July 2018.

Something else people have been asking us is how privacy works. Let’s say your child is on the side of the street when the car drives by. Here’s what the company said in a statement.

It’s important to note that Street View only features imagery taken in public locations — images that are no different from what anyone can readily capture or see walking down the street. Using state-of-the-art technology, we’ve incorporated an automatic face and license plate blurring feature that is applied to all Street View imagery we collect. We also provide tools that are easily accessible for users to flag inappropriate or sensitive imagery for blurring or removal. Each Street View image contains a link to our “Report a problem” tool where users can report objectionable images. We routinely review and respond to these requests. Google Spokesperson

Have you seen Google Street View around town? Send me a photo.