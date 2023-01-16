SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations.

Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.

“A consolidation footprint will best enable us to focus resources and investments to continue to strengthen our quality of care and services and meet the comprehensive and evolving needs of our seniors,” said Good Samaritan Society President and CEO Nate Schema in the letter.

According to Schema’s letter, 70% of the residents served by GSS live in the seven states it plans to focus on. Those states are South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. You can read Schema’s letter to employees below.

The plan is to sell the other facilities in the 15 other states to other operators. According to Skilled Nursing News, Idaho-based Cascadia Healthcare is poised to acquire 10 former GSS facilities.

“Until transitions are complete in each location, these employees, residents and clients will see no changes in their day-to-day experience,” Schema said.

In 2022, GSS announced planes to close its nursing home facility in Lennox as well as locations in Clear Lake, S.D. and Newell, Iowa. On the Sanford Careers website, there’s a 121 GSS job openings near Sioux Falls and 266 job openings near South Dakota.

This announcement comes four years after GSS merged with Sanford Health. Sanford Health has announced talks have started for a possible merger with Fairview Health.

GSS isn’t the only nursing home provider struggling as 13 nursing homes have closed in South Dakota is the past five years.

According to Mark B. Deak, Executive Director of South Dakota Health Care Association, 13 nursing homes in South Dakota have closed during the last five years.

”Two more recently announced they will be closing in the coming weeks (Elk Point and Arlington), which will bring the total to 15 closures. What had been a crisis is now becoming a catastrophe,” Deak said an email to KELOLAND News.

In a statement sent to KELOLAND News, Schema said Good Sam cherishes its responsibility to care and support people and communities.

“As part of a leading integrated health system, the Good Samaritan Society has an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future of senior care and services – allowing us to reimagine how care is delivered at every stage of life,” Schema said in an emailed statement.

“Our consolidated footprint will best enable us to focus resources and investments to continue to strengthen quality of care and meet the comprehensive and evolving needs of our seniors and communities. Since our integration with Sanford Health in 2019, we’ve harnessed new ways of working together to better serve our people. We are committed to continuing to pursue these unique, transformative opportunities to enhance the health care experience and ensure seniors have access to the care and services they need and deserve close to home.”