Good Samaritan Society evacuating 1,500 residents from Florida campus, incident command in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 1,500 people at a Good Samaritan Society campus in Florida are being evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Incident Command Center at the national campus in Sioux Falls is working with another Incident Command Center in Florida to coordinate the evacuations, according to spokesperson Aaron Woods.

Residents at the 450 acre Good Samaritan Society — Kissimmee Village are being evacuated to other GSS facilities and a county shelter.

1,300 of the residents are part of senior living. These people live independently in their own homes and come and go as they please. 200 of them have requested assistance evacuating.

The remainder have to be out of their houses by noon, as Osceola County is under a mandatory evacuation. The county has established a shelter.

The remaining residents are either those in skilled nursing or assisted living. Skilled nursing residents are traditional nursing home residents who need 24/7 nursing care.

On Sunday, a fleet of 20 ambulances transported the skilled nursing patients 60 miles north to DeLand, FL. Good Sam has a campus there.

“It’s at a higher elevation and we have the capacity,” Woods said.

The facility just finished building a new wing that is empty.

The 142 assisted living patients, who require a little less nursing care, will be transported by busses on Monday to DeLand as well.

Incident Command in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

In Sioux Falls, the command center is focused on logistics. Making sure there are enough buses to transport people and getting ready for what’s next. They have to possibly plan to get nurses from across their network of facilities to staff in Florida.

The command center in Florida is also shutting down to move north to Orlando.

