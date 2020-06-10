Golf leagues thrive during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most sports came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one sport that hasn’t stopped is golf.

KELOLAND News talked to Great Life Golf and Fitness in May. The five main Great Life courses around Sioux Falls had seen a record amount of golfers in April.

The courses include Bakker Crossing, Central Valley (Hartford), Fox Run (Yankton), Rocky Run (Dell Rapids) and Willow Run.

“Our daily play has seen record rounds in the month of April and May,” said Jason Sudenga, Vice President of Golf at Great Life Golf and Fitness.

Daily golf has been up, but that’s not the only thing attracting golfers to the course.

“Our leagues have seen an increase across our courses,” Sudenga said. “Golf is one of the sports that hasn’t been shut down and it’s a sport people can do very safely.”

Golf leagues have seen consistent or even higher participation at some golf courses in the area.

Sioux Falls golf course Prairie Green has three leagues and they see around 100 golfers, according to Head Golf Pro Chris Lane.

The coronavirus pandemic has helped fill up the golf courses, but it’s not the only reason.

“I think a combination of the weather being good and that people might have more time on their hands because of the pandemic,” Sudenga said.

Golf leagues at certain courses run all day long and according to Sudenga, there are some openings to play.

“I would recommend that if you haven’t played in leagues that you find a place to play. We have openings and it’s all day play,” Sudenga said.