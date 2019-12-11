Giving geese the boot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Geese have been causing problems for the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for decades. The geese seem to cause more turmoil around the winter season.

According to Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong, the geese population increases from roughly 1,000 in the summer to 6,000-8,000 in the winter. Propane cannons and other sound cannons will be used by Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to scare geese away from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“We do have a permit from the fish and wildlife service to actually kill some geese if they become a problem but our choice is always the non lethal way first trying to get them to move along choose a different area and using the propane cannons is safe, its ecologically friendly and its something that has worked for us in the past,” DeJong said.

