SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls basketball playoffs will be played on Tuesday, February 22.

The playoff brackets for the two classes were released over the weekend. You can view those below:

Scores and time changes will be added as they become available. You can see scores from around the state below:

REGION 1A

#8 Tiospa Zina at #1 Florence/Henry – 6 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#7 Clark/Willow Lake at #2 Sisseton (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Milbank vs. #3 Groton – 7:30 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#5 Webster Area vs. #4 Redfield – 7:30 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 2A

#8 Flandreau Indian at #1 Hamlin – 7 p.m.

#7 Elkton-Lake Benton at #2 Flandreau – 7 p.m.

#6 Deuel at #3 Deubrook Area – 7 p.m.

#5 Great Plains Lutheran at #4 Sioux Valley – 7 p.m.

REGION 3A

#8 Dell Rapids at #1 West Central – 7 p.m.

#7 Baltic at #2 Sioux Falls Christian – 7 p.m.

#6 Madison at #3 Garretson – 7 p.m.

#5 McCook Central/Montrose at #4 Tri-Valley – 7 p.m.

REGION 4A

#8 Parker at #1 Dakota Valley – 7 p.m.

#7 Beresford at #2 Vermillion – 7 p.m.

#6 Elk Point-Jefferson at #3 Tea Area – 7 p.m.

#5 Canton at #4 Lennox- 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

#1 Wagner – First Round Bye

#7 Bon Homme at #2 Parkston – 7 p.m.

#6 Andes Central/ Dakota Christian at #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton – TBD

#5 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket at #4 Hanson – TBD

REGION 6A

#8 McLaughlin at #1 Crow Creek – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#7 Stanley County at #2 Winner – 6 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at #3 Mobridge-Pollock – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#5 Chamberlain at #4 Dupree – 4:30 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 7A

#1 Lakota Tech – First Round Bye

#5 St. Francis Indian at #4 Pine Ridge – 6 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#7 Little Wound at #2 Red Cloud – 6 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Bennett County at #3 Todd County – 6 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 8A

#1 St. Thomas More – First Round Bye

#7 Lead-Deadwood at #2 Belle Fourche – 6 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Hot Springs at #3 Rapid City Christian – 7 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#5 Custer at #4 Hill City – 7 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 1B

#9 Wilmot at #8 Langford Area – 6 p.m. (Postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 23)

Winner above vs. #1 Aberdeen Roncalli – (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#7 Leola/Frederick Area at Aberdeen Christian – 7 p.m.

#6 Northwestern at #3 Warner – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#5 Waubay/Summit at #4 Britton-Hecla – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 2B

#9 North Central at #8 Ipswich – 4 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 23)

Winner above vs. #1 Sully Buttes – (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#7 Potter County at #2 Herreid/Selby Area – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Faulkton Area at #3 Miller – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#5 Lower Brule at #4 Highmore-Harrold – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 3B

#9 Iroquois/Doland at #1 De Smet – 6 p.m.

#7 Hitchcock-Tulare at #2 Castlewood – 6 p.m.

#6 Estelline/Hendricks at #3 Arlington – 6 p.m.

#5 James Valley Christian at #4 Wolsey-Wessington – 6 p.m.

REGION 4B

#8 Canistota at #1 Colman-Egan – 6 p.m.

#7 Chster Area at #2 Ethan – 6 p.m.

#6 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at #3 Bridgewater-Emery – 7 p.m.

#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #4 Howard – 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

#8 Menno at #1 Centerville – 6 p.m.

#7 Gayville-Volin at #2 Viborg-Hurley – 6 p.m.

#6 Alcester-Hudson at #3 Irene-Wakonda – 7:30 p.m.

#5 Scotland at #4 Freeman – 7:30 p.m.

REGION 6B

#9 Kimball/White Lake at #1 Corsica-Stickney – 7 p.m.

#7 Burke at #2 Platte-Geddes – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Marty at #3 Avon – 6 p.m.

#5 Wessington Springs at #4 Gregory – 7 p.m. (Postponed to Feb. 24)

REGION 7B

#8 Lyman at #1 Wall – 6 p.m. MT

#7 New Underwood at #2 White River – 6:30 p.m.

#6 Philip at #3 Jones County – 6:30 p.m.

#5 Edgemont at #4 Kadoka Area – 6 p.m. MT

REGION 8B

#9 Takini at #8 Tiospaye Topa – 4:30 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 23)

Winner above vs. #1 Faith – TBD (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#10 McIntosh at #7 Bison – 4 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 23)

Winner above vs. #2 Timber Lake – TBD (Postponed to Feb. 24)

#6 Lemmon at #3 Wakpala – TBD

#5 Newell vs. #4 Harding County – 7 p.m. MT (Postponed to Feb. 24)