Giebler fled from December crash scene, court, incident report says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a Hartford woman was also charged in a December hit and run incident, according to court documents filed in Minnehaha County District Court.

Micah Ryan Giebler, 31, of Hartford, is charged with hit and run causing injury or death on Dec. 15 in Minnehaha County. Giebler pleaded not guilty to the hit and run charge on Feb. 4. Giebler was also charged with failing to have insurance on his vehicle, open container and careless driving.

The accident report from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Giebler hit the rear end of another vehicle and two passengers in that vehicle were transported to a hospital with possible injuries. Giebler fled the scene and later stopped in a different location, according to the accident report.

Giebler was released on his own personal recognizance without any bond on Dec. 16. The court set a discovery and plea offer deadline of Feb. 28, a motions deadline for March 16 and if needed, a trial during the week of April 27.

Roughly two months after being charged with a hit and run in December and just weeks after pleading not guilty, Giebler is charged with killing Nichole Anderson, 42, when he hit her with his vehicle at about 9 p.m. Monday in Hartford. Giebler was drunk when he hit Anderson, according to court proceedings.

Giebler’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only on Tuesday.

According to court records, Giebler has had at least two prior driving while impaired charges in incidents not related to the December or the February incidents.