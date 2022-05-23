SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least one South Dakota state park closed for about a week because of May 12 storm damage, said Nick Harrington of the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GFP).

The derecho cut a wide path across a few hundred miles and many state parks in the eastern part of the state had some damage, Harrington said.

But Oakwood Lakes State Park near Bruce and Lake Herman State Park and Walker’s Point State Recreation near Madison area had the most, Harrington said.

Lake Herman closed on Friday, May 13, and re-opened the following Thursday, he said.

Oakwood Lakes closed a section of the day-use area.

“There were varying amounts of damage but most of it was tree damage,” Harrington said.

Crews show up from around the state to help clean-up the damage, Harrington said.

General park staff, staff from the GFP wildlife as well as state wildland fire crews helped.

“It was a great team effort,” Harrington said.

May 12 damage on the disc golf course at Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park photo

A truck from the Clear Lake DOT hauls branches during the clean up from the May 12 storm at Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park photo

GFP crews work on trees damaged on May 12 at Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park photo

A state wildland crew cuts trees damaged in the May 12 storm at Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park photo

A wider view at some of the May 12 storm damage at Oakwood Lakes State Park. Park photo

The damage happened a week before the open house weekend on May 20-22 when admission and fishing at all state parks is free and before the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

“That’s why it is so cool that all those (crews) showed up,” Harrington said.

Fortunately, both parks have many trees so users should not notice big changes in the landscape, he said.