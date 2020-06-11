SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is known for wildlife and this time of year, the state will see a lot of baby animals.

While baby animals are fun to watch and at some times, may look like they need help, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is reminding the public to not disturb or touch these animals.

“Oftentimes well-intentioned people will mistakenly believe young wild animals have been abandoned by their mother,” SD GF&P Regional Supervisor Emmett Keyser said. “Our Department motto for dealing with young wildlife during the months of May through early July is, ‘If you care, leave it there.’”

According to Keyser, May and June are the busiest months when animals are born or hatch.

“Most calls we receive involve young song birds, ducklings and fawn deer,” Keyser said. “Oftentimes the mother is nearby and we encourage folks to leave the animals alone as their chance of survival is much higher if they are left undisturbed and their mother can tend to them.”

Keyser says that the maternal instinct in humans will make us want to help these animals, but our help could result in negative consequences.

“It is sometimes very difficult for us to not want to help, but in most cases, our efforts to help young wildlife will more than likely result in their demise,” Keyser said.

If you do encounter a wild animal, Keyser says you should avoid them if at all possible.

“Wild animals have evolved over thousands of years and have many different behaviors that allow them to survive, so human intervention is not necessary in the vast majority of situations and can even be detrimental in many others,” Keyser said.

Sometimes an interaction with wildlife is necessary. So what do you do if you think a young animal is in trouble?

“They can sure call one of our offices for advice. For example, if a duckling is trapped in a window well or a fenced in, the citizen caller can take it out of the window well and place it immediately on the ground or create a path for it to escape,” Keyser said. “We recommend people do their best to simply stay away unless their intervention is absolutely necessary.”

Avoiding baby animals is a message shared across the country.

“All State Fish and Wildlife Agencies across the country have developed public outreach messaging, encouraging folks to ‘leave baby wildlife alone’,” Keyser said.

Young animals of all sizes can raise concerns for people.

“Our GF&P Wildlife offices and our conservation officers across the state receive numerous calls every day about fawns and other young animals,” Keyser said.

The Game, Fish and Parks have seen many different examples including fawns.

“With young deer, the doe deer will intentionally leave fawns to bed during the daytime in a location where they are less likely to be detected by predators,” Keyser said. “The doe will then bed well away from the fawn, sometimes even a few hundred yards away. This is an important adaptation and survival mechanism for the fawn deer that increases their survival rate in the wild.”

If you see a baby animal that may be in trouble, the Game, Fish and Parks of South Dakota reminds you to contact them before interacting with the animals.

Visit the Contact Page on the GF&P website to learn more.