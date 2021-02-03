GFP finishes 2020 season with more visitors, but less staff

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Less staff but more visitors.

South Dakota state parks and recreation areas had nearly two million more visitors in 2020 than in 2019 but a few hundred less seasonal staff.

“For 2019-2020, we did not hire several hundred seasonal staff,” said Al Nedved of the South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks.

“We started the year just not sure what to expect,” Nedved said.

When Governor Kristi Noem released her re-opening plan for the state in April, the GFP knew more about how the parks and recreational land would be operated, Nedved said.

“We went out and hired as many seasonal staff as we could,” Nedved said.

A later start in hiring seasonal staff combined with some seasonal staff who chose not to work in 2020 resulted in fewer staff, Nedved said.

Staffing numbers will be different for the 2021 season, he said.

“We hope to reach those (staffing) levels during previous years,” Nedved said.

Lower seasonal staff numbers in 2020 meant existing staff had more to do, he said.

Nedved said the staff focused on priorities. Also, “We had some flexibility…in terms of paying people overtime,” he said.

Although staff worked hard to maintain the same level of service as in 2019, there were some changes, Nedved said.

Some parks were still able to rent kayaks, canoes and bicycles but others could not because of staffing shortages, Nedved said.

While the GFP does not record the revenue from individual categories such as kayak or bicycle rentals, overall rental revenue increased by 18%, Nedved said.

Nedved said the GFP reviews rentals each year.

The GFP works with agencies such as the South Dakota Department of Health to add or improve rental options for visitors, Nedved said. The goal is to keep rental options affordable and accessible, he said.

Visitors may not have been able to rent some equipment this year and they also couldn’t participate in face-to-face interpretative programs.

A few in person programs with social distancing did happen but most needed to be done virtually, Nedved said.

GFP staff was very innovative and energetic when it developed a range of virtual interpretative programs, Nedved said.

Virtual programs drew 314,000 participants, Nedved said.