SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you identify a duck by its wings while it’s flying overhead?

It seems some would-be-hunters can’t and according to the state Game Fish and Parks Department (GFP) it could keep them from duck hunting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Duck hunters can be fined if they violate restrictions on shooting a duck species or sex. Rather then risk that violation, some hunters skip duck hunting or they don’t help new hunters learn, said Nick Harrington, the communication manager of the South Dakota GFP.

“There’s been several surveys…a lot of duck hunters even existing duck hunters, not even prospective duck hunters, say that duck identification on the wing, I mean when the ducks are literally flying overhead, is a barrier to participation,” Harrington said.

“Once you pull that trigger, you can’t take that shot back,” Harrington said. That’s different from fishing with an incidental take where you can return the fish to water, he said.

Harrington said he had to learn to identify ducks by their wings as part of his college degree, but even he said it can be tough to identify a duck while in flight.

A pilot or experimental program with the state of Nebraska and U.S. Fish and Wildlife is called a three-duck program. It allows hunters to shoot three ducks, regardless of species or sex.

The program should help a new younger generation of duck hunters, Harrington said.

The GFP said in a presentation about the then-proposed three-duck option that duck hunting was declining by 3% each year on average since the mid-1990s. Hunting numbers had often rose and fallen with waterfowl numbers but even with “abundant waterfowl” the hunting numbers did not keep pace, the GFP said.

“It’s all about getting new duck hunters in the field,” Harrington said. “It’s really an experiment (to) see does this help get more duck hunters in the field?”

Harrington said hunters and would-be hunters should do their homework and study ducks and wings before hunting. Still, the best way to learn is to be in the field, he said.

“These regulations really allow those duck hunters to get comfortable with identification on the wing. To get out in the field and experience duck hunting and know that they know as long as they shoot those three ducks, regardless of what they are, they are going to be OK,” Harrington said.

Hunters may also be more likely to mentor another duck hunter if they use the three-duck program, Harrington said.

Although state and national numbers show that duck hunter numbers have been consistent in the past several years, in general, the numbers are not growing. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife and GFP said the number of waterfowl hunters has decreased significantly in the past 20 years.

The sale of federal duck stamp, which is required for duck hunting, has not passed 2 million since 1979-1980. Since the 2006-2007 the number has hovered between 1.3 million and 1.5 million.

South Dakota had 10,634 resident hunters report a harvest of 151,207 ducks in 2021, according to the GFP. Another 4,442 non-resident hunters reported a harvest of 47,802 in 2021.

GFP hunter and harvest numbers show that numbers from 2016 through 2021 had increased in 2019 and 2020 but were back to 2016 levels in 2021.

The SD GFP conducted a survey of duck hunters in 2008. Most (82%) of the current duck hunters intend to hunt in the future, 14% were not sure if they would hunt ducks in the future and only 4% reported that they will not be hunting ducks in the future, according to the survey. Although this indicates that participation levels would remain high in the future, that was not guaranteed, the survey said.

The three-duck program results from the first two years have been encouraging, Harrington said.

If there are more duck hunters in the future that means the GFP will receive more revenue from licenses.

License revenue is used for habitat that benefits ducks and also pheasants, deer, birds and bees, Harrington said. GFP revenue is for GFP programs and sites, he said.

In 2020, license sales accounted for over $28 million, according to the GFP. This money goes back into habitat and access, law enforcement and administration, wildlife and fisheries management, support services and capitol development.

Hunting also provides an economic impact to the state.

According to the GFP, hunting has a hunting a $683 million economic impact on the state. Pheasant hunting may be the major contributor but other hunters in other seasons also contribute. The GFP said in a 2017 study that migratory bird hunters had $51,190,571 in direct spending in the state.

Harrington said duck hunters patronize local businesses while hunting in the state. Many of the town that benefit from pheasant hunters also benefit from duck hunters, he said.

The state issued 1,300 three-duck licenses this year and 867 in the first year.

“This is a marathon and not a sprint,” Harrington said. The goal is to have increased numbers in 10 to 15 years.

Hunters who get the three-duck license are given a hunt diary by the GFP. They are asked to send the ducks’ wings to GFP and return diaries. The GFP and the two states in the program will evaluate that information, Harrington said. The information can help evaluate if a species is being overly harvested, for example, he said.

The GFP received 172 wings and 46 diaries last year.