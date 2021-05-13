Getting back to normal: CDC announces fully vaccinated people can resume activities as before the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control announced updated guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus regarding how they can protect themselves and others.

The CDC said that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume their activities as normal prior to the pandemic.

Authorized vaccines currently in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19, the CDC says. There is also a growing body of evidence suggesting fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others.

According the CDC website, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing, unless in areas where it is required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Participating in safer activities

The CDC released an example list of safer activities. This list showed various activities and whether unvaccinated or vaccinated people should wear masks at these events to stay safe.

In all of the activities listed, it shows vaccinated people not wearing masks and still being under the “safest” category.

What makes a person “fully vaccinated”

In order to be fully vaccinated according to the CDC, a person must wait two weeks after receiving the full vaccination series of any COVID-19 vaccine.

You are not fully vaccinated before you have reached this two-week mark and need to take all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.

Dusty Johnson is excited about the new guidelines

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota shared news about the updated mask recommendations with a video highlighting the other ways he’ll use his masks now.

The @CDCgov says you can ‘Shake Off’ that mask if you’re fully vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/ApjY8ar84T — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) May 13, 2021

What can fully vaccinated people do?

Fully vaccinated people can resume all activities as normal before the pandemic began, without wearing a mask or maintaining physical distance, except in areas where it is required.

Traveling within the United States can resume as it did prior to the pandemic, without getting tested before or after traveling. Fully vaccinated people will also not have to self-quarantine after travel.

The CDC says that if fully vaccinated people travel, they should continue to take steps to protect not only themselves, but others. They will still be required to wear a mask on various forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out the country and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.

Before traveling internationally, the CDC says to pay close attention to the situation in the destination. Fully vaccinated travelers will not have to be tested before leaving the United States unless the international destination requires it.

Travelers returning to the United States will still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.

The CDC recommends getting tested three to five days prior to international travels, but fully vaccinated travelers will not need to self isolate after arriving in the United States.

If someone who is fully vaccinated is exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19, they will not need to isolate or get tested, unless showing symptoms.

However, the CDC recommends those who are fully vaccinated and live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are exposed to someone with COVID-19 still get tested, regardless of if they are showing symptoms or not.

For now, what should fully vaccinated people do?

Even if you are fully vaccinated, you will still need to follow guidance from your workplace and local businesses.

If anyone is showing COVID-19 symptoms, especially after being exposed to someone that is sick, the CDC says they should still get tested and self isolate, even if they have been vaccinated.

The CDC says that people who have a condition or are taking medications which weaken the immune system should talk to a health care provider about their activities, as they may possible need to maintain all precautions to prevent COVID-19.

CDC vaccine facts and what they are still learning

The CDC says officials know COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19, especially severe illness and death. The vaccines also reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The CDC is still learning, stating research is looking at how effective the vaccines are against the different variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

They are also continuing to learn how well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including those who take immunosuppressive medications as well as how long the COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.

As they learn more, the CDC will continue to update their recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.