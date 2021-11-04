If you will have a kindergartener in the 2022-2023 school year, now is the time to start looking at Sioux Falls’ elementary school options.
Linda McDaniel is the Coordinator of Curriculum for the Sioux Falls School District. She tells us about the options for your elementary school student to be enrolled at one of the district’s specialty schools.
Get to know the Sioux Falls School District specialty elementary school programs
