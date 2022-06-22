SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The longest day on June 21 lasted 15 hours, 25 minutes and 45 seconds. The sun rose at 5:46 a.m. and set at 9:11 p.m.

Now, our days will shorten.

KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said the days will shorten by a total of 47 minutes from June 21 to the end of July.

The total will come in seconds and minutes that tick away from each day.

“The next week or two you’re not gonna notice much of a change, a few seconds is about it,” Karstens said. “Once we get past the 4th of July, then we start to lose a little daylight.”

On July 5 the sun is projected to rise at 5:52 a.m. and set at 9:10 p.m. in Sioux Falls. By July 31, the sun will rise at 6:15 a.m. and set at 8: 50 p.m. The calculations are from the U.S. Navy’s Astronomical Applications Department.

Days get shorter because of the tilt of the planet earth.

“We are going around the sun,” Karstens said. “As we’re getting to that point now where we are tilted toward the sun, we’re getting those more direct light rays so our daylight is longer.”

On June 22, the start of the transition to the tilt away from the sun starts, Karstens says.

But it’s a slow process.

Daylight will be reduced by an hour and 15 minutes by the end of August, he said. That’s about a 2 1/2 minute reduction each day.

Another 1.25 hours will be cut in September followed by 1.25 hours in October.

The sun won’t set until 8:02 p.m. on Sept. 1 and it will rise at 6:51 a.m. The length of the day will be 13 hours and 11 minutes.

The sun will rise at 7:23 a.m. on Sept. 30 and set at 7:09 p.m. The length of the day will be 11 hours and 49 minutes.

Karstens also noted the hottest day of the year is roughly a month after the summer solstice.