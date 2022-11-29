SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND.
Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.
To add events to the list just send an email to ushare@keloland.com.
Lights & Displays
- Christmas at the Palace in Mitchell – November 29, 2022
- Sturgis Parade of Lights – December 2, 2022
- Fort Sisseton Drive Thru Christmas Light Display – December 2022
- The Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls is open and runs through January 2023
- Christmas at the Capitol in Pierre – November – December 2022
- Christmas Nights of Lights at Storybook Island – December 2022
- Winter Wonderland in Watertown – December 2022
- Winter Wonderland in Chamberlain – December 2022
Music
- An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line at the Washington Pavilion – November 29, 2022
- A Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance – December 4, 2022
- Christmas on the Prairie in Hoven – December 4, 2022
- Jim Brickman A Very Merry Christmas at the Washington Pavilion – December 11, 2022
- Christmas at the Cathedral in Sioux Falls – December 15, 2022
Events
- Christmas In The Hills in Hot Springs – December 2-3, 2022
- Winter Wonderland in Box Elder – December 3, 2022
- Holiday Open House at Days of ’76 Museum in Deadwood – December 3, 2022
- Custer Christmas Parade – December 3, 2022
- Santa at the Zoo in Sioux Falls – December 3, 2022
- Volga Downtown in December – December 3, 2022
- The Christmas Festival in Vermillion – December 4, 2022
Shopping
- Carnegie Christmas Market – December 2-4, 2022
- Shopping for Kids in Mitchell – December 3, 2022
- Santa’s Village Craft Fair at Custer High School – December 3, 2022
- Festival of Trees Craft Fair at Canton Performing Arts Center – December 3, 2022
- Christmas at the Rush in Sioux Falls – December 3, 2022
- Cowboy Christmas Craft & Vendor Show in Fort Pierre – December 3-4
- Christmas at the Barn at Aspen Acres in Spearfish – December 4
- Highway of Hope Holiday Fair in Ipswich – December 10, 2022
- Holiday Market & Santa Pictures in Spearfish – December 10, 2022
- Holiday Marketplace Popup at the Monument – December 10, 2022