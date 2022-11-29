SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow falling and Christmas decorations going up, it’s hard not to feel the holiday spirit in KELOLAND.

Whether you’re looking to hear Christmas carols or find the best light displays, KELOLAND has compiled a list of events and displays for you to enjoy this holiday season.

To add events to the list just send an email to ushare@keloland.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lights & Displays

Music

Events

Shopping