Germanfest, Levitt, Presidents Bowl and more happening this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As the weekend draws near, we take a look at some of the upcoming events to attend in the Sioux Falls area.

The Presidents Bowl

The 2021 Presidents Bowl kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. as Jefferson High takes on Rapid City Stevens. This is followed at 8 p.m. by Lincoln High facing off against Harrisburg.

The action continues Saturday at 1 p.m. when Washington High School goes up against O’Gorman. Next up at 5 p.m., Roosevelt will take the field to play Brandon.

The 30th Annual Presidents Bowl will be held at Howard Wood Field. Tickets will be sold in the fall at Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt High Schools. Contact your school’s Booster Club to find out when tickets go on sale.

Germanfest 2021

A free event for the whole family, Germanfest is hosted at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls by Sister Cities Association of Sioux Falls. Proceeds go towards the event for next year, scholarship funding, and maintaining the Sister Cities relationship with Potsdam, Germany.

The event runs from 1-10 p.m. on Saturday and will include everything from food and dancing to Dachshund races and a kids area.

Levitt at the Falls

Friday: Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, you’ll hear the band Farewell Angelina, an all-female country group.

Saturday: On Saturday at 6 p.m., catch the LowDown Brass Band, an all horn band delivering dancehall and street beat rhythms.

Sidewalk Arts Festival

The Sidewalk Art Festival, running from 9-5 p.m. on Saturday, is a free outdoor event boasting over 300 vendors providing arts and artisan crafts.

You’ll enjoy fun, food and more on the streets of Sioux Falls surrounding the Washington Pavilion. This event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion

Four Winds Music + Art Festival

This music and arts festival will take place at Bigs Bar on W. 12th St. in Sioux Falls on Saturday. There will be live music and an art show featuring over 20 local artists at 6 p.m. Entry is $20 and it is open to all ages.

BEERVANA

BEERVANA will be held Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at Monks Ale House in Sioux Falls. The event will feature a variety of rare, limited/special release and one-off versions of local & regional craft beers. Food trucks will be on scene.

The event is by ticket only, with tickets available online and at the door (cash only). This event is 21+, and no children will be allowed.

Main Street Ribfest & Hairball

Main Street Ribfest will kick off on main street in Humboldt, S.D., Saturday. The event begins with a show and shine at 2 p.m. before Rib serving begins at 4 p.m. with a street dance and live music featuring Annabelle Band and Hairball to follow.

11th Annual Fall Junk Fest at the Nest

Located at 3720 S River Bluff Rd East Sioux Falls, Junk Fest at the Nest is a one-day sale featuring an eclectic variety of talented local artisans in a scenic setting. Junk Fest starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

Fall Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Fall Parade of Homes will take place Saturday and Sunday across the Sioux Falls area. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour newly built homes across the area.

Alan Jackson way down yonder at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Country musician Alan Jackson will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sunday night in Sioux Falls. Special guest Chancey Williams will open for the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Tickets are available at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center or online at Ticketmaster.com.