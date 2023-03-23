SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the busiest stretches of road in the city of Sioux Falls will soon be host to a new medical marijuana dispensary.

Genesis Farms COO, Emmett Reistroffer confirmed Thursday morning that they are currently doing work at 3601 S. Minnesota Ave., with a goal of opening in early May 2023.

The building, which has served as the VFW, a bingo hall and most recently, a fruit delivery company, is undergoing extensive renovation in preparation of its new purpose.









Intersection of 49th and Minnesota north of I-229

Genesis Farms has dispensary licenses in cities across South Dakota, including Aberdeen, Box Elder, Hartford, Rapid City and Yankton.

On the phone Thursday morning, Reistroffer said the company hopes to have all its dispensaries operational by May 2023.