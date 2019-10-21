Gazelles and Rough Riders win first class ‘AA’ state titles

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)- Aberdeen Central reached the class “AA” state soccer championship for the first time since 2013 when they finished runner-up to O’Gorman. The Golden Eagles crossed paths with Yankton as the Gazelles were looking to win their first state soccer title.

The game was scoreless into the final minutes of the contest when Yankton Senior Jaiden Boomsma gets a shot off that rolls just under the arms of the goal keeper to give the Gazelles a 1 to 0 lead.

“I had the opportunity and I knew that there wasn’t going to be another one so I decided that I should just take it and see what happened and it ended up going in and that was the best feeling in the world. It was a tricky shot, one that I don’t usually take from the outside. I kind of just went for it and it was the best feeling ever, I mean, I was definitely shocked that it went in,” Yankton Senior forward Jaiden Boomsma said.

Yankton would earn a 1 to nothing victory after the Golden Eagles missed a free kick late in the game.

“Just know the work that these girls have put in the last ten year’s of their lives really to develop their soccer skills, but especially the last 12 months after a semi final loss. They really committed themselves to it and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring said.

Yankton collected their first class “AA” state soccer title in school history. Jaiden Boomsma was named offensive player of the game, as she scored the games lone goal. In the second match of the evening, the Roosevelt Rough Riders crossed paths with cross town rival Washington. In opening half, Roosevelt’s Suad Smajlovic beats the defenders and takes a shot that rolls into the corner of the net, giving Roosevelt a 1 to 0 lead.

“I constantly try to tell him to shoot just a little bit more early, cause he wants to get as close as possible but he’s got a little bit of a cannon and so I say ‘just let it fly man’ and I think he just put it low and away and the goal keeper might have had some traffic in front of him. So I think he just didn’t see it in time and it found the back of the net and it really amped us up a lot,” Roosevelt head coach Jud Conner said.

In the final minute of the game, Washington was looking to tie the game with a free kick as Kevin Herndandez sent a blast up top but goal keeper Owen Hirsch jumped up and made the save, preserving the shutout as Roosevelt earned the 1 to 0 win.

“It’s an amazing feeling, because the last state championship that we won was 19-20 years ago, so it’s amazing to finally bring it home after all the work that the people before us have done,” Roosevelt Senior goal keeper Owen Hirsch said.

The Rough Riders captured their first class “AA” state soccer title Saturday. Prior to that win, Roosevelt had only appeared once in the state championship since soccer became sanctioned in 2012.