SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – Gas prices across the state have decreased since this time last year.

According to AAA gas price data, the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in South Dakota is $3.452 and the national average is $3.577. In June 2022, the price was $3.752 and the national average was $4.981.

Prices are most expensive in western South Dakota. Meade county currently has the highest gas prices in the state with $3.753 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state is in Bon Homme County at $3.109 a gallon.

Sioux Falls prices are lower than those in Rapid City. The Sioux Falls average is $3.304 and Rapid City’s is $3.704.

The highest recorded average price in South Dakota was last year in June. At that time, regular unleaded gas cost $4.796 on June 16 and diesel cost $5.406 on June 30.

South Dakota is slightly below the national average of $3.452 a gallon by 12 cents. California currently has the highest average of gas prices at $4.91 a gallon. Mississippi has the lowest at $3.17.

As for surrounding states, Minnesota’s average is $3.466, North Dakota is $3.455, Iowa is $3.310, Nebraska is $3.303 and Wyoming is $3.491, according to AAA.