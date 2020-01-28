 

Games of the Week preview: January 28

The KELOLAND Digital and Sports departments have teamed up to provide even more high school basketball livestream coverage.

This week, KELOLAND will provide four games including a double header, seven winning record teams and three ranked teams.

The coverage will start on Tuesday at 7:30 with a class ‘A’ boys contests between #4 Sioux Falls Christian (8-2) and Tea Area (7-4).

The next livestream action will be on Thursday when Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian meet in a boy’s and girl’s double header.

The first game on Thursday will feature the Dakota Valley girl’s (6-5) and the Sioux Falls Christian girl’s (4-7). Tip-off for that game is set for 6:15 p.m.

The second game on Thursday will feature two of the top teams in class ‘A’ boys as #4 SF Christian (8-2) will host #5 Dakota Valley (9-2). That game will follow the girl’s contest and tip-off around 8:00.

The final game of the week will feature a class ‘AA’ boys contest as #3 Brandon Valley (8-2) will host Aberdeen Central (5-4) at 7:00.

All four of this weeks games can be seen on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

