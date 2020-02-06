Games of the Week preview: February 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another week of high school athletics is upon us and with that, comes more livestream action on KELOLAND.com.

This week, the KELOLAND digital team is streaming eight total games on KELOLAND.com.

The games this week will feature nine ranked teams and eleven winning records.

The action started on Tuesday in Colman where the Colman-Egan Hawks split a boys and girls double header. De Smet earned a 75-65 win over the Hawks in the boy’s game, while the Hawks earned a 66-50 win over the Bridgewater-Emery girls in the second game.

The next action will feature a class ‘A’ double header in Dell Rapids as the Quarriers will host the Tri-Valley Mustangs. The girl’s game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow.

Friday night’s game will feature the two top teams in class ‘AA’ girl’s basketball. #2 Harrisburg will host #1 O’Gorman. The two teams enter as the lone unbeaten teams in class ‘AA’. Tip-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, KELOLAND will livestream three games from the Sanford Pentagon High School Basketball Classic.

The three games will feature #5 Sioux Falls Washington vs. #10 West Christian, IA at 5 p.m. The next game will be #2 Sioux Valley (class ‘A’) vs. #2 Viborg-Hurley (class ‘B’) at 6:30 with the feature game of the evening being #1 O’Gorman (class ‘AA’) vs. #1 St. Thomas More (class ‘A’) with an 8 p.m. tip-off.

All of the games can be seen at KELOLAND.com and the play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.