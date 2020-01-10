Game of the Week Recap- January 9: West Central at Tea Area Girls

TEA, S.D. (KELO)- The fourth KELOLAND.com game of the day featured a girl’s class ‘A’ match-up between West Central (3-1) and Tea Area (4-0).

Both teams started off cold as the first quarter came to a close, with the Titans leading 10-7.

In the second quarter, the Trojans found their groove as they outscored the Titans 17-13 to take a narrow 24-23 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was a back and forth game that resulted in the Titans grabbing a 39-34 lead. Olivia Ritter had 18 points through three quarters for Tea, but quickly picked up her fourth foul in the fourth quarter.

Despite having some foul trouble, the Titans kept it close until West Central went on a 10-point run to take a 51-41 lead with only two minute to go.

@westcentralSD has a 51-43 lead with 2 minutes left. Head to https://t.co/dRlVPt6ULi to see the action live! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/7WbiDvqe3b — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 10, 2020

The Titans would use fouls to force the Trojans to make free throws in the games final minute and the Trojans did. West Central would go on to earn the 61-51 win, which gave Tea Area their first loss of the season.

The Titans were led by Olivia Ritter who scored a game high 26 points. The Trojans were led by Sophomore Josslin Jarding who scored a team high 17 points, while Junior center, Cassidy Siemonsma scored 14.