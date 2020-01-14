Game of the Week recap: De Smet at DR St. Mary double header

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO)- The game of the week for January 10 featured a double header between De Smet and Dell Rapids St. Mary.

The first game was the girl’s game which featured the second ranked and undefeated De Smet Lady Bulldogs (6-0) against the Lady Cardinals (4-3).

The first quarter saw a highly competitive game as De Smet held a slim 10-7 lead on St. Mary.

In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs found their groove as they exploded to a 27-10 halftime lead over the Lady Cardinals.

The second half saw a much more competitive game, but the Lady Bulldogs were just too much as they earned the 52-33 win. For De Smet, that extends their win streak to 23 games, which date back to January 12, 2019.

De Smet (7-0) was led by Kennadi Buchholz who scored a game high 23 points, while Autumn Wilkinson scored 18.

Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-4) was led by junior guard, Ella Heinitz, who scored 19 points.

The second game featured the boy’s game which had the second ranked Bulldogs against the fourth ranked Cardinals.

The Bulldogs started off strong as they used a 14-2 run to lead to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter was much more even, but saw the Bulldogs extend their lead to 35-20.

In the third, both teams scored 11 points to keep the lead at 15 points.

The fourth quarter saw the Bulldogs continue to pull away as De Smet claimed an impressive 63-44 win over the Cardinals.

De Smet’s ability to start strong proved important as the Bulldogs only outscored St. Mary by 7 in the last three quarters.

De Smet (5-1) was led by Kalen Garry who had a game high 25 points, while Ethan McCune added 12 and Tory Holland and Rett Osthus each added 11.

The Cardinals (6-2) were led by Connor Libis who had a team high 23, while Max Herber added 8 points.