Game of the Week Preview: De Smet vs Dell Rapids St. Marys

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – This week’s game of the week features a double header between the De Smet Bulldogs and the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals.

Tonight’s double header will feature three ranked teams and four winning records.

Tonight's the night! @DeSmetBulldogs will cross paths with @StMaryHoops in a double header in the @KELOSports Game of the Week. Tune in tonight. Girl's tip off at 5:30 with the boy's game at 7:00. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 10, 2020

The first game will tip-off around 5:30 p.m. and will feature the second ranked De Smet Lady Bulldogs (6-0) and the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals (4-3).

De Smet is the defending class ‘B’ champion and will look to continue their winning streak. The Lady Bulldogs have won 22 straight games dating back to January 12, 2019.

The Lady Bulldogs are undefeated and relying on their defense to win games. De Smet has one of the top defenses in the state as they are allowing less than 36 points per contest.

Dell Rapids St. Mary is off to a good start as well, but they are using their offense to win games. The Cardinals have scored nearly 360 points in 7 games which means they are scoring nearly 52 points per contest.

The second game of the evening will feature the second ranked De Smet Bulldogs (4-1) vs. the fourth ranked Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals (6-1).

The Bulldogs are coming off of a state ‘B’ runner-up finish in 2019. They are off to a strong start this season as their lone loss came at the hands of a class ‘A’ opponent. De Smet is scoring an impressive 61 points per game, which they will look to use tonight, in Dell Rapids.

The Cardinals are coming off of a SoDak 16 appearance in 2019. The Cardinals were eliminated by the eventual state champions in Clark/Willow Lake.

This year’s Cardinal team returns a lot of experience as they return four seniors and eight juniors. Friday night’s game should be high scoring as the Cardinals are scoring nearly 63 points per contest.

The girl’s game will begin the action at around 5:30 with the boy’s game to follow at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s action will livestream on KELOLAND.com as coverage will begin around 7:30. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter .