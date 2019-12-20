Game of the Week preview: Brandon Valley vs. Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)- High School basketball continues across South Dakota as Christmas approaches.

Our second KELOLAND.com livestream game of the week will feature a double header between Brandon Valley and Yankton.

The girl’s game will tip-off first around 6:00. That game will feature two teams who are receiving votes in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball poll.

Both teams enter the game with 1-1 records through their first week of the season. The last time the two teams met, Brandon Valley earned a 57-41 win over Yankton, last season.

The boy’s game will be the late game as it tips off around 7:30. This game will feature the number one and number two ranked teams in the state. Both Brandon Valley and Yankton are 2-0.

Both teams had success last season as the Lynx are the defending champions and the Bucks finished third last season. When the two teams met on December 13 last year, the Bucks earned the 62-60, overtime win.

Watch the game tonight at 6:30 p.m. Play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.