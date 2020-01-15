Game of the Day recap: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Dell Rapids boys

1  of  2
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO)- The Tuesday game of the day featured a Class A boys contest between Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids.

The first quarter lived up to the hype of the game as Sioux Falls Christian held a slim 16-12 lead after one quarter. The second quarter saw some separation as the Chargers added to their lead and took a 34-25 lead into halftime.

The Chargers held onto their lead in the third quarter. The lead varied from 4 to 11, but the Chargers never let it get any closer than that.

In the fourth quarter, the Quarriers went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 46-42 with four minutes to go.

However, the Sioux Falls Christian offense found their groove and would outscore the Quarriers 22-12 in the last five minutes to earn the 68-56 win.

Sioux Falls Christian (7-1) was led by Tyler Prins who had a team high 19 points. Zach Witte added 11 points as well.

Dell Rapids (4-2) was led by Senior Forward, Drew Van Regenmorter who tallied a team high 19 points.

Dell Rapids will travel to Milbank on Saturday, January 18, for a 6:30 tip-off, while the Chargers will host Vermillion on Thursday, January 23.

