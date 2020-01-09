Game of the Day preview: West Central vs. Tea Area

TEA AREA, S.D. (KELO) – The Thursday KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a Class ‘A’ girl’s basketball match-up between West Central and Tea Area.

Neither of tonight’s team enter the contest ranked in the most recent South Dakota high school prep media basketball poll, however both teams did receive votes. The West Central Trojans landed three votes, while Tea Area earned two votes in last Monday’s poll.

The West Central Trojans (3-1) are off to a good start following last season’s state runner-up finish. The Trojans finished an impressive 26-1, but fell short of a title with a 60-53 loss to Winner in the state title game.

West Central will look to continue their good offense and solid defense. The Trojans are outscoring their opponents by nearly 17 points per game as they are scoring nearly 57 points per contest.

Tea Area (4-0) is coming off of a 9-13 season where the Titans lost in the second round of the playoffs.

This season, Tea Area is one of six teams in the 54 team class ‘A’ that is still unbeaten.

The Titans are using their offense this season as they are scoring nearly 67 points per game, which is ten points more than Tea averaged last season.

Thursday night’s game will have a lot of influence on the next prep media basketball poll, as both teams will look to leap into the rankings with a win tonight. Tea Area is the lone unbeaten in the class to not be ranked.

Tonight’s action will livestream on KELOLAND.com as coverage will begin around 7:30. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.