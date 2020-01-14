Game of the Day preview: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Dell Rapids boys

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO)- Tuesday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Day will feature a class ‘A’ boy’s contest between Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids.

The Chargers (6-1) enter the contest as the second ranked team in the class ‘A’. Christian’s lone loss came at the hands of a class ‘AA’ team, when the Chargers lost to O’Gorman back in December.

Sioux Falls Christian boasts one of the top scoring margin’s in the state as the Chargers are winning games on average by 22 points per contest. The Chargers are scoring an impressive 68 points per contest.

The Dell Rapids Quarriers (4-1) enter tonight’s game after winning back to back contests. The Quarriers have only one loss, but did not receive any votes in the latest South Dakota high school prep media basketball poll.

Dell Rapids has been led by their offense as the Quarriers are averaging nearly 66 points per contest, meaning tonight’s game could feature a lot of points.

Tonight’s action will livestream on KELOLAND.com as coverage will begin around 7:30. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter .