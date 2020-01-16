Game of the Day preview: Gayville-Volin vs. Viborg-Hurley

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO)- The Thursday KELOLAND.com Game of the Day will feature a double header between Gayville-Volin and Viborg-Hurley.

The double header will feature three winning records and the top ranked Viborg-Hurley boy’s.

The first game will tip-off around 6:15 and will feature the Gayville-Volin girls (1-7) vs. the Viborg Hurley girls (6-3).

The last time the two teams met, Viborg-Hurley earned a 39 point win. Tonight, the Raiders will look to end a five game losing skid.

The Raiders defense is one of the bright spots this season as they’re allowing just over 50 points per game.

For the Cougars, they are looking for their third straight win tonight. Viborg-Hurley is relying on their offense this season as the Cougars are scoring an impressive 56 points per contest.

The second game of the evening will tip-off around 8:00 and will feature the Gayville-Volin boys (5-1) against the Viborg-Hurley boys (5-0).

Last season, the Raiders finished 11-10, which is good, but not as good as their start to this season. The Raiders find themselves at 5-1, which is one of the better records in class ‘B’.

Gayville-Volin has used some quality defense to win five of their first six as the Raiders are allowing only 45 points per game.

As for the top ranked Viborg-Hurley boys, they are one of four teams in class ‘B’ that are still undefeated.

The Cougar offense has led the charge this season as they are scoring an amazing 73 points per game.

When compared to the top ranked teams in class ‘A’ and ‘AA’, the Cougars are scoring 6 more points per game than St. Thomas More (class ‘A’ number one) and 12 points more per game than Brandon Valley (class ‘AA’ number one).

Tonight’s action tips off around 6:15 for the girls, with the boy’s game to follow around 8:00.

The double header will livestream on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter .