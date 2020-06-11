Game, Fish and Parks offices set to reopen on Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks offices are going to reopen statewide on Monday, June 15.

State parks remained open during the pandemic for camping and daily use, however administrative offices and outdoor campuses have been closed since the middle of March.

GF&P offices will put in extra safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some precautions include social distancing, sneeze guards in reception areas and staff wearing masks.

“Offering opportunities for people to recreate is a priority for Governor Noem,” GF&P Secretary Kelly Hepler said. “Fishing and camping and spending time outdoors is so important to people’s health, especially during these isolating times.”

The outdoor campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City will open as well and they too will have some safety guidelines:

Class sizes limited to 10, including the instructor

All participants and staff are expected to wash hands or hand sanitize at the beginning of class

Social distancing in required in the classes

Staff are required to wear a mask during encounters with students at closer than 6 feet

Participants are asked to acknowledge that they are symptom free to the best of their knowledge on the sign-in sheet

All equipment must be sterilized between uses and at the end of each class

The indoor areas at the outdoor campuses will remained closed.

State park visitor centers are now open and the parks continue to be open to camping and daily use.

Parks are limiting interactions with guests as they are using drive up windows and keeping lobbies closed. Most parks are also offering online resources to limit interactions.