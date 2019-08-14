GALLERY: Miracle children featured in KELOLAND Children’s Miracle Network Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight miracle children will be featured Wednesday night on the KELOLAND Children’s Miracle Network Special.
It’s been ten years since the Sanford Children’s Hospital Castle opened its doors and welcomed the very first children inside.
Since then, the towering building and the people who work there have been giving families hope, support and care during some of the most difficult times of their lives.
We are featuring just a few of the thousands helped:
Children’s Miracle Network Special
August 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV
Text KELO to 51555 to donate