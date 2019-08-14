GALLERY: Miracle children featured in KELOLAND Children’s Miracle Network Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight miracle children will be featured Wednesday night on the KELOLAND Children’s Miracle Network Special.

It’s been ten years since the Sanford Children’s Hospital Castle opened its doors and welcomed the very first children inside.

Since then, the towering building and the people who work there have been giving families hope, support and care during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

We are featuring just a few of the thousands helped:

Avery Hill

Carissa Brandt

Emma Bader

Ian Rinken

Jack and Ruby Larson

Olivia McIlravy

Josten Rostomily

16 years after I reported on the first baby born with cancer at Sanford Health, I am doing an update with Olivia McIlravy tonight! She is a living miracle! Don’t miss her story at 10! Posted by KELO Angela Kennecke on Friday, August 2, 2019

Today I had the chance to meet the Sanford Children's Miracle Network champion! Avery Hill is the sweetest and strongest… Posted by KELO Michael Geheren on Wednesday, August 14, 2019