LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
The week of July 24, KELOLAND News crews travelled to the Rosebud Indian Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rapid City to hear the stories of families impacted by the MMIP epidemic.
For some families, the cases are in the hands of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Some of the cases have been dropped by federal and tribal authorities, and for some of the families we spoke with, the cases have been closed.
One theme was consistent throughout our travels: Families often do not feel seen or heard by authorities and just want answers in order to begin to heal from their losses.
Below you can view images from our trip West River.
Look for coverage of the topic on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com starting August 5.