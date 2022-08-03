KELOLAND’s Dan Santella speaks with Sharon Bear Robe about the death of her son, Patrick.

LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.

The week of July 24, KELOLAND News crews travelled to the Rosebud Indian Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rapid City to hear the stories of families impacted by the MMIP epidemic.

For some families, the cases are in the hands of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Some of the cases have been dropped by federal and tribal authorities, and for some of the families we spoke with, the cases have been closed.

One theme was consistent throughout our travels: Families often do not feel seen or heard by authorities and just want answers in order to begin to heal from their losses.

Below you can view images from our trip West River.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella speaks with Addie Haukaas about the death of her brother, Matt Haukaas.

Holly Wilson looks through images of her grandsons.

Maria Makes Him First is buried by her family on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Addie Haukaas shows off ‘Mathew’ tattoo in honor of her brother.

MMIP advocate Emma Swalley speaks on how the epidemic impacts the Rosebud community.

The family of Jasmine Big Crow remembers her.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella and Jazzmine Jackson enter the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

Tyler Read with the Rapid City Police Department does community outreach in the Knollwood neighborhood of Radid City.

The family of Raymond Gassman gathers around a sign that reads “Justice for Raymond Gassman.”

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella speaks with Sharon Bear Robe about the death of her son, Patrick.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek speaks with the familyof Cheryl Tiara Long Soldier.

Heather Walking Bull stands where they found the clothes and shoes of Autumn Emery.

Harlan Two Eagle’s mother, Marvine Douville.

Family of Adam Poor Bear stands in front of a sign demanding justice.

Lofton and Ted Burning Breast wear shirts that say ‘Justice 4 Raymond Gassman’ and ‘#Don’t Shoot’

VanDean Scott stands next to sign for his son, Derrick Scott.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella captures video of Rosebud, South Dakota.

KELOLAND’s Jazzmine Jackson speaks with Tyler Read with Rapid City Police Department about MMIP and the Knollwood neighborhood.

