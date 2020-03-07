GALLERY: Captain 11 historical photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was 65 years ago this Saturday Captain 11 was introduced to KELOLAND.
No one knew that a summer replacement kids show would become one of the longest continuously running children’s show in the world.
Dave Dedrick patterned Captain 11 after a show of the same name in Minneapolis. That show was hosted by a young Jim Lange.
With a new uniform and a set made from pinball machine parts, Dedrick transformed Captain 11 into the most recognizable face in KELOLAND. Each day children would flock to the KELOLAND studios to be on the Captain 11 show.
Later, mothers and grandmothers would bring their kids to the show. Always drawing a crowd, Captain 11 made thousands of appearances across KELOLAND.
Throughout Friday and this weekend, we will be sharing memories from crew members, visiting his old set and sharing some newly restored full episodes. KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk spoke with longtime co-worker Doug Lund about Captain 11. Watch that story Friday on Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.
🚀Want to explore more Captain 11?
State Historical Society
His suit and other memorabilia are on display in at the State Historical Museum in Pierre. (NOTE: the set is not on public display).
Monday through Saturday
9:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Sundays & Holidays
1:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Museum Gallery Admission
Child (17 and under)- Free
Adults- $4.00
Seniors (60 and over)- $3.00
Historical Society Members- Free
Special discounts for AAA members
Free admission to galleries for all visitors the first Sunday of the month
LOCATION
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
900 Governors Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
605-773-3458
SculptureWalk Sioux Falls
Visit Captain 11 on the SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. He is located outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios.
LOCATION
KELOLAND Media Group
501 S. Phillips Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
