GALLERY: Captain 11 historical photos

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was 65 years ago this Saturday Captain 11 was introduced to KELOLAND.

No one knew that a summer replacement kids show would become one of the longest continuously running children’s show in the world.

Dave Dedrick patterned Captain 11 after a show of the same name in Minneapolis. That show was hosted by a young Jim Lange.

With a new uniform and a set made from pinball machine parts, Dedrick transformed Captain 11 into the most recognizable face in KELOLAND. Each day children would flock to the KELOLAND studios to be on the Captain 11 show.

Later, mothers and grandmothers would bring their kids to the show. Always drawing a crowd, Captain 11 made thousands of appearances across KELOLAND.

Throughout Friday and this weekend, we will be sharing memories from crew members, visiting his old set and sharing some newly restored full episodes. KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk spoke with longtime co-worker Doug Lund about Captain 11. Watch that story Friday on Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

🚀Want to explore more Captain 11?

Latest Articles

  • GALLERY: Captain 11 historical photos
    by Michael Geheren
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was 65 years ago this Saturday Captain 11 was introduced to KELOLAND.
  • Captain 11 celebrating 65 years
    by
    Our keloland.com team has also been digging into our archives to bring you some additional Captain 11 memories. keloland.com reporter, Michael Geheren, has put together a digital documentary on Dave Dedrick’s […]
  • Your Captain 11 memories
    by Michael Geheren
    For generations, Captain 11 entered the homes, marched in parades and brought joy to thousands of children across KELOLAND.
  • PREVIEW: Captain 11 celebrates 65 years
    by Kelli Volk
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend marks a big anniversary for KELOLAND and we're celebrating with Friday's Eye On KELOLAND at 10.
  • Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
    by Michael Geheren
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 65 years ago on Saturday, one man of the century put on a suit embroidered with the number 11 and was promoted to the role of […]

State Historical Society

His suit and other memorabilia are on display in at the State Historical Museum in Pierre. (NOTE: the set is not on public display).

Monday through Saturday
9:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Sundays & Holidays
1:00 PM to 4:30 PM  

Museum Gallery Admission
Child (17 and under)- Free
Adults- $4.00
Seniors (60 and over)- $3.00
Historical Society Members- Free
Special discounts for AAA members 
Free admission to galleries for all visitors the first Sunday of the month

LOCATION
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
900 Governors Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
605-773-3458

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls

Visit Captain 11 on the SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. He is located outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios.

LOCATION
KELOLAND Media Group
501 S. Phillips Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Update your Facebook Profile

Click here to add a crew member frame to your Facebook profile picture.

https://www.facebook.com/KELOMichaelGeheren/photos/a.1380947372070680/1625730410925707/?type=3&theater

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Captain 11

Captain 11 Blast Off Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Captain 11 Blast Off Show"

Eye on KELOLAND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eye on KELOLAND"

Captain 11 Full Episode: 1986

Thumbnail for the video titled "Captain 11 Full Episode: 1986"

Once upon a time, there was a man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once upon a time, there was a man"

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests