GALLERY: Captain 11 historical photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was 65 years ago this Saturday Captain 11 was introduced to KELOLAND.

No one knew that a summer replacement kids show would become one of the longest continuously running children’s show in the world.

Dave Dedrick patterned Captain 11 after a show of the same name in Minneapolis. That show was hosted by a young Jim Lange.

With a new uniform and a set made from pinball machine parts, Dedrick transformed Captain 11 into the most recognizable face in KELOLAND. Each day children would flock to the KELOLAND studios to be on the Captain 11 show.

Later, mothers and grandmothers would bring their kids to the show. Always drawing a crowd, Captain 11 made thousands of appearances across KELOLAND.