GALLERY: Apollo 11 in pictures

by: Michael Geheren
This July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Buzz Aldrins boot and bootprint during a test of the lunar soil during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Buzz Aldrin/NASA via AP)
On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the moon.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”Neil armstrong
Below you will find a collection of photographs of the historic mission 50 years later.