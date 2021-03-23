Future office space in Sioux Falls: More space, fewer workers?

First PREMIER Bank will soon open its new main office and corporate headquarters at the NE corner of the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 14th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Sioux Falls, working from an office setting is here to stay.

Roughly one year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a nationwide rush for employees to work from home in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel virus. It prompted many people to wonder about the future of office space.

Prior to the pandemic, the Sioux Falls market had about 3% of office employees working from home. During the pandemic, that number reached as high as 88%, according to Bender Commercial Real Estate Services.

“That’s a huge shift,” Alex Soundy, a broker with Bender, said. “There are a lot of people questioning what is happening to office space in Sioux Falls. For the most part, we’ve been resilient and we’re seeing space get filled up.”

Soundy, who specializes in office and investment properties, said the number of people working from home continues to decline. He said at the end of 2020, office space was at a 15-17% vacancy rate nationally. In Sioux Falls, office space vacancy was at 9.8%.

“South Dakota, on a national level, has been a lot more free in terms of people being out and about and that’s passed through to the work level,” Soundy said. “A lot of people are comfortable going to work in an office setting. Sioux Falls is very business friendly.”

While office space in some bigger cities are struggling to get filled, Sioux Falls continues to see a high demand for some of the top office space.

Soundy said Downtown Class A office space, considered the highest-quality office space with high visibility and outfitted with top-of-the-line fixtures, is at 2.2% vacancy rate. Chicago, the nation’s second-largest downtown office market, is at 15.5%.

Soundy noted Downtown Class A office space has been under 5% unleased for the past five years. He believes there’ll be a new large construction project with Class A office space announced within the next year.

“There’s demand and there’s confidence,” Soundy said. “Investors are willing to invest money into the Sioux Falls’ office market. When you have that amount of money being put into an office investment property, it says a lot.”

Despite the large shift to people working from home, Sioux Falls saw 39 sales transactions on office space for a total of $95 million. Two major projects — a Sanford Health building and Courthouse Square — made up a large chunk of the $95 million.

Prior to the pandemic, there was a movement towards “office densification” or putting more people in less space.

“With COVID, people are a lot more wary of that. We are going to see the reverse of that,” Soundy said. “Less people in more space.”

As office space adapts to the COVID-19 era, Soundy said designers will find more unique layouts and remodel older office space to fit needs and trends. One example KELOLAND News reported on was Silencer Central moving into the former Cigna building near 60th Street North and 4th Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“There’s no better market to be in than Sioux Falls,” Soundy said. “It’s a good place to be in business.”