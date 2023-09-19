SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local sports bar will be hosting a fundraiser for a Sioux Falls Roosevelt soccer player who suffered a major injury during a game against Harrisburg last week.

According to a social media post by Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill, the fundraiser is for the family of Dawson Aberson. Aberson is a senior and the goalie for the Rough Riders boys soccer team.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roosevelt Activities Director Steve Moore confirmed to KELOLAND News there was a soccer injury during a boys game Thursday, Sept. 14 at Roosevelt High School. Moore declined to comment any further about the incident or upcoming fundraiser.

According to the event post, Aberson has multiple orbital fractures, the zygomatic bone is broken and he has multiple stitches. After swelling goes down, he’ll need facial surgery, the event post said.

An orbital fracture involves the bones around the eye socket, while the zygomatic bone makes up a part of the cheek and the outer side of the eye socket.

The event at Shenanigans will be $20 for a taco bar and drink as well as a silent auction. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1st at Shenanigans.