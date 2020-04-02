Functioning as one unit to combat COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent Facebook post is going viral quoting a Sanford doctor based out of North Dakota.

KELOLAND News reached out to Infectious Disease Doctor Mike Wilde with Sanford Health to dive further into this post and what it means.

Wilde says as far as the trajectory for this epidemic goes, the surge of the virus won’t hit South Dakota until early summer. And, the surge won’t come and go. Wilde says it’s like it will last for multiple weeks to a month and a half. He also says that doctors can’t be exactly sure when COVID-19 will hit it’s peak because they’ve never dealt with this virus before.

“Problem is, we don’t have a factual model of another like-size city like-people that have been affected. So, it’s very predictive. It’s based on a lot of variables, including how many people get hospitalized, including how many people get infected, how many people they infect,” Wilde said.

He also agreed with the doctor’s comment in the post about thinking of your family as one unit.

“If one person living in a household, so you have close contact, takes some risks does some things, the risk of them infecting the rest of the household is higher than the general population. So, functioning as a family unit, if you think of it as individuals and all the contacts they can have, your risk of getting infected and exposing those around you goes up really, quite exponentially. You don’t know that the person you come in close contact with out in the public has not been in close contact with multiple other people or nobody, you just don’t know that,” Wilde said.

Doctors are already preparing for the surge. You can read that story by clicking below.