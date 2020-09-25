Fun-filled Fall events in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wanting to get out of the house before the weather gets too cold? There are plenty of fun events and spooky activities happening this Autumn in KELOLAND.

Sept. 26

Paws Pet Resort is hosting a Paws & Pumpkins Fall Festival on Saturday. There’s activities for people and pets. You can have your dogs’ photo taken, decorate caramel apples, pick out a pumpkin to take home, drink apple cider, create paw print paintings and get a kiss at the puppy kissing booth. There are even more activities for kids too. You must have vaccination records for all dogs attending, and if you’re not a current member at Paws Pet Resort, you need to send those records in advanced.

Weekends in September & October

The Spearfish corn maze and pumpkin patch is entering its 8th season in 2020. It is located about 3 miles northwest of Spearfish. And, this event has already begun! This maze and pumpkin patch is only open on the weekends. It will also be haunted after dark during the last two weekends.

Sept. 25 & 26

You can get your lederhosen and dirndls ready for Remedy’s 4th annual Oktoberfest. It’s a two day event that will have free games including pumpkin bowling, slow bike drag races and a hammer & nail game. This Oktoberfest celebration will also have food and brews for purchase.

Oct. 1 through Oct. 31

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department is hosting a handful events this Fall. From creatures of the night hide and seek to trick or treat trails and even a lantern tour, the department’s hosting 12 Autumn events.

Oct. 2

Lunch and Learn about paranormal South Dakota. This event is free and features Chad Lewis who is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual. All you need to do is register and join for this online event.

Every Friday in October

Like a good fright? Doc’s Bar in Freeman, South Dakota, is showing scary movies every Friday. The movie nights begin in October after 8 p.m.

Oct. 23

If crafting is your thing, the Brookings Arts Council has an event for you. You can create a paper mache Halloween mask with them in October.

Oct. 23 through Oct. 25

The Great Plains Zoo is holding its three-night extravaganza, ZooBoo. Over the course of three nights, kids will wind their way through the decorated exhibits and walkways in the Zoo collecting candy and trinkets at a variety of treat tents from costumed presenters.

Oct. 24

Halloween at Lake Lorraine is back for its 3rd year. Previous years have included a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating Lake Lorraine businesses as well as other surprises around the lake.

Oct. 24

If you have a child who’s 11 – 17 years old, the YAPAtorium is having a Ghouls’ Gala Halloween Party they can attend. Kids can win prizes for the best costume, shake a leg with DJ Frankenstein, play some party games, enjoy snacks and play some zombie survival games.

For more events, check the community calendar