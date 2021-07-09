Fully-vaccinated people make up very few COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, South Dakota DOH says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Unvaccinated individuals account for the majority of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in South Dakota, a state Department of Health official said on July 8.

Jennifer Baker, of DOH communications, said that data from cases and hospitalizations from December 2020 through June 23, 2021, shows fully vaccinated people accounted for 2% of all COVID-19 cases and fully vaccinated people accounted for 5% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“This means the vast majority of COVID-19 infections are occurring among unvaccinated persons in South Dakota. We urge all South Dakotans to schedule their vaccination today,” Baker said in an email to KELOLAND News.

The fully vaccinated COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are similar to what KELOLAND reported on June 16.

The DOH began reporting weekly COVID-19 updates as of July 5 with the first weekly update on July 7.

As of July 7 there were 124,641 total COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Jan. 6, there were 101,684 total COVID-19 cases. At 2%, there were about 2,493 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals in the state from Jan. 6 to July 7.

The state had 124,468 total COVID-19 cases as of June 23. At 2%, there were about 2,489 total COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals.

After a speedy start, the pace of vaccinations in the state has slowed. As of July 7, 57% of the state aged 12 and older had received at least one shot. About 53% of the state aged 12 and over has been fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.

The state was one of the early leaders in the percentage of eligible and population vaccinated. As of July 9, Becker’s Hospital Review said the state is 27th with 45.83% of the population vaccinated. Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska all had higher percentages of the population vaccinated.

A July 4 story by WGN reported that America’s top infectious disease expert said about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control said the delta coronavirus variant ((B.1.617.2) as the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S.

South Dakota has three cases of the delta COVID-19 variant (B.1.617.2) as of July 7.