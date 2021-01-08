Full-court Friday: January 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first KELOLAND SportsZone of 2021 is set to air Friday night. Basketball players throughout the state are hitting the court for another round of matchups tonight.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

Women’s basketball: SDSU vs Western Illinois
Men’s basketball: SDSU vs Western Illinois
Men’s basketball: USF vs Upper Iowa
Boy’s basketball: Sioux Falls Christian vs Watertown
Boy’s basketball: Roosevelt vs Washington
Girl’s basketball: Washington vs St. Thomas More
Boy’s basketball: Brookings vs Brandon Valley

Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.

One of the games will be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 7 p.m., watch Sioux Falls Christian vs Watertown in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

