SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About 48 cents of every gallon of gas a person buys in South Dakota goes to taxes.

The state gets the largest share as South Dakota has a 30-cent tax on gasoline which includes a specific 28 cent gallon tax, 2 cents in another tax for a total of 30 cents, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and other sources. It’s 30 cents for diesel fuel. The federal gas tax of 18.3 cents is applied to every gallon sold in every state. The federal 24.3 cents is also applied to each gallon.

South Dakota raised its gas tax to 22 cents in 2015. This was the first time the tax had been raised in 16 years.

Several governors and federal lawmakers have called for the federal government to temporarily repeal the 18 cents federal gas tax. The call started in February and has picked up some steam since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz (D) is among the governors asking for the repeal.

The state gas tax in Minnesota is 28.5 cents a gallon. So, each time an individual fills the tank it cost 46.8 cents per gallon in taxes.

Fuel taxes that include gas, diesel and others, in Minnesota, generated $937. 6 million in 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Iowa’s fuel tax is 30 cents per gallon for gas and 32.5 cents for diesel per gallon.

The state collected $55 million in fuel tax revenue in January, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

As of December 2021, the state had collected $240,653,085 in revenue year to date in the fiscal year.

Wyoming, Nebraska and North Dakota all have lower fuel taxes.

The gas tax and diesel tax are 24 cents per gallon in Wyoming.

It’s 24.8 cents for both in Nebraska. North Dakota’s fuel taxes are 23 cents each per gallon.

The North Dakota rate has been 23 cents for at least 15 years. The Legislature rejected a proposal to increase the tax to 26 cents in 2021.

Nebraska had 55,813,247 in gasoline to which the fuel tax was applied as of November in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the state. The gallons of diesel fuel were 236,873,543.

Why do we need a gas tax?

Material from all five states in the region said that tax revenue from gas and diesel is used to repair and construct roads and bridges.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue said the state fuel tax is “used to fund the maintenance and construction of these highways, bridges, and airport runways.”

Revenue from the state gas tax in Minnesota must be used for roads and bridges according to the state constitution. But, 3% of the total fuel tax revenue generated from all-terrain vehicles and motorboats is used for non-highway and non-bridge uses such as ATV trails.

Although states have fuel taxes that add to the price of gas and diesel, the largest source of highway and bridge funding in states is the federal government’s motor fuel tax.

According to MnDOT, it accounts for 85% to 95% of the annual road, bridge and similar infrastructure funding.

While it’s an important source of revenue for states, the 18.4 cents a gallon on fuel and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel haven’t been increased since 1993.

A study by the Michigan Ohio University Transportation Center in 2012 said the federal fuel tax revenue has not kept up with need and inflation.

Vehicles that have better mileage and vehicle travel not reaching expected increases have also contributed to the decline in federal tax revenue.

Studies by the Congressional Budget Office and other agencies have concluded the same. Testimony in May of 2021 discussed options the federal government has including raising the fuel tax or establishing different user fees.