SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant has closed.

Fuddruckers, a national hamburger franchise that started in 1980, has closed its Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street near O’Gorman High School. The Sioux Falls Fuddruckers has been open since 1992.

In a post on Facebook Monday afternoon, Fuddruckers said “It is with heavy hearts to announce that today we have closed our doors for the final time. Thank you for all the memories and support. It has been an honor serving you for the past 30 years!”

According to a July news release, Fuddruckers has more than 92 restaurant locations across the country.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Pat Costello, the owner of the Sioux Falls Fuddruckers for more details about the closing.