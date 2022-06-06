SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since beginning the process of distributing medical cannabis patient cards nearly a year ago, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe (FSST) has surpassed a major milestone.

According to an update from the FSST, the Tribe has registered 10,641 active patients in its database. This milestone comes as the FSST seeks to expand operations, working to more than double cannabis production at Native Nations Cannabis with the construction of a new cultivation facility.

This new facility is expected to be operational by July 2022.

The Tribe is not only expanding within Flandreau. In May, it outlined plans to expand both domestically, in places such as New York, Florida, Oklahoma and California, as well as internationally in places such as the Caribbean.

KELOLAND News reached out for an update on numbers from the South Dakota Dept. of Health (DOH).

In March 2022, it reported a total of just 306 approved medical card applications, with 21 pending at the time and none rejected. At that time, just 90 physician accounts had been approved by the state.

We have not received a response to our most recent request; we will report the details when we receive the information.