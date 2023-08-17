SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Great Plains Zoo announced the Delbridge Museum of Natural History has closed after 40 years of operation.

More than 150 mounts from six continents hunted by Sioux Falls businessman Henry Brockhouse are included in one of the more unique collections of full animal taxidermy mounts in the world.

It officially opened in November 1984 and KELOLAND News covered the day the elephant was moved into the museum in October 1984. You can watch how more than 20 men escorted the elephant into the museum in the video above.

In 1986, officials with the zoo told KELOLAND News 130,000 people visited the zoo in 1984 and that increased to 230,000 in 1985. Officials said the museum helped the zoo attract visitors when the weather was too cold or too hot.

Officials said in 1986, the collection was insured for $1.2 million.

The president and chief executive officer at Great Plains Zoo Becky Dewitz told KELOLAND News on Thursday, the zoo and city will work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure there is proper decommissioning.